Alexandra Shipp & Chord Overstreet Support Jonas Brothers at 'Chasing Happiness' Premiere

Chord Overstreet and Alexandra Shipp hit the black carpet at the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Chasing Happiness documentary held at Regency Bruin Theatre on Monday night (June 3) in Los Angeles.

The two, along with Sofia Carson and Tori Kelly to support the Jonas Brothers.

“So much love and admiration for you,” Sofia wrote on her Instagram Stories from the event to the guys. “Can’t wait for the world to see this soon.”

Chasing Happiness is out on Amazon Prime now.

FYI: Sofia wore an Elie Saab dress.

