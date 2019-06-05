Robin Wright Is 'Flying the Nest' After 'House of Cards' with Her Feature-Directing Debut!

Michael Kelly and Robin Wright happily strike a pose together while attending their For Your Consideration panel and screening for their hit Netflix series House Of Cards held at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on Tuesday (June 4) in Los Angeles.

The two leading stars were joined at the event by the series writers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese.

Robin is moving onto working on her feature-directing debut called Land following the final year of the landmark Netflix series.

“[House of Cards was] an opportunity to have film school lessons on set each day. I’m flying the nest,” Robin told Variety about directing the film, a drama about life off the grid that she said caught her eye and her heart.

Production for the film starts this summer in British Columbia, where it will span all four seasons of the year.