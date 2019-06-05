Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 2:06 pm

Robin Wright Is 'Flying the Nest' After 'House of Cards' with Her Feature-Directing Debut!

Robin Wright Is 'Flying the Nest' After 'House of Cards' with Her Feature-Directing Debut!

Michael Kelly and Robin Wright happily strike a pose together while attending their For Your Consideration panel and screening for their hit Netflix series House Of Cards held at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on Tuesday (June 4) in Los Angeles.

The two leading stars were joined at the event by the series writers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese.

Robin is moving onto working on her feature-directing debut called Land following the final year of the landmark Netflix series.

“[House of Cards was] an opportunity to have film school lessons on set each day. I’m flying the nest,” Robin told Variety about directing the film, a drama about life off the grid that she said caught her eye and her heart.

Production for the film starts this summer in British Columbia, where it will span all four seasons of the year.
Just Jared on Facebook
robin wright is flying the nest after house of cards 01
robin wright is flying the nest after house of cards 02
robin wright is flying the nest after house of cards 03
robin wright is flying the nest after house of cards 04
robin wright is flying the nest after house of cards 05
robin wright is flying the nest after house of cards 06
robin wright is flying the nest after house of cards 07
robin wright is flying the nest after house of cards 08
robin wright is flying the nest after house of cards 09
robin wright is flying the nest after house of cards 10

Credit: Rachel Luna; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Michael Kelly, Robin Wright

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr