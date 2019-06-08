Top Stories
Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 8:14 pm

Alison Brie & Betty Gilpin Attend 'GLOW' FYC Screening

Alison Brie & Betty Gilpin Attend 'GLOW' FYC Screening

Alison Brie flashes a smile as she arrives at the GLOW Emmy For Your Consideration Event on Friday night (June 7) at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress looked pretty in a black crop-top and yellow, floral-print skirt as she was joined at the press event by co-star Betty Gilpin.

The new season of GLOW – which will feature 10 30-minute episodes – will premiere on August 9, showcasing the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling as they take Las Vegas by storm. You can check out the first-look photos here!

Photos: Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix
Posted to: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin

