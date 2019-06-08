Alison Brie & Betty Gilpin Attend 'GLOW' FYC Screening

Alison Brie flashes a smile as she arrives at the GLOW Emmy For Your Consideration Event on Friday night (June 7) at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress looked pretty in a black crop-top and yellow, floral-print skirt as she was joined at the press event by co-star Betty Gilpin.

The new season of GLOW – which will feature 10 30-minute episodes – will premiere on August 9, showcasing the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling as they take Las Vegas by storm. You can check out the first-look photos here!

