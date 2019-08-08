The Jonas Brothers Kick Off 'Happiness Begins' Tour in Miami - See the Set List & Photos!

The Jonas Brothers made an explosive return to the stage with their Happiness Begins Tour!

The “Sucker” trio kicked off their long-anticipated tour on Wednesday night (August 7) at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonas Brothers

The tour, in support of their new album of the same name, is set to hit the road all over North America and Europe, concluding on February 22, 2020 in Paris, France.

The boys performed many of their massive past and present hits, including “Sucker,” “Cool,” “S.O.S,” “Burnin’ Up” and “Year 3000,” as well as solo songs like Nick‘s “Jealous” and DNCE‘s “Cake By The Ocean.”

Check out the set list and see pictures inside…

1. “Rollercoaster”

2. “S.O.S”

3. “Cool”

4. “Only Human”

5. “Strangers”

6. “That’s Just the Way We Roll”

7. “Fly With Me”

8. “Used To Be”

9. “Hesitate”

10. “Can’t Have You” (Fan request)

11. “Jealous”

12. “Cake by the Ocean”

13. “Comeback”

14. “When You Look Me in the Eyes”

15. “I Believe”

16. “Mandy” / “Paranoid” / “Got Me Going Crazy” / “Play My Music”

17. “Hold On” / “World War III” / “Tonight”

18. “Runaway”

19. “Lovebug”

20. “Year 3000″

Encore

21. “Burnin’ Up”

22. “Sucker”