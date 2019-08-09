Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos puts his muscular body on display with a few opened buttons on his shirt during a boat ride on Friday afternoon (August 9) in Saint-Tropez, France.

The 55-year-old Amazon founder and CEO was joined by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and they showed off some PDA on the trip.

Also joining the couple were music mogul Scooter Braun and his wife Yael, as well as billionaire David Geffen, and socialite Sean Sheridan.

David has been welcoming tons of stars onto his luxury yacht in Europe this summer. Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner were with him earlier in the week and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent time on the yacht recently too.

