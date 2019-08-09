Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Cozy Up on the Beach in Italy

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are enjoying some alone time on Kylie Jenner‘s birthday getaway!

The 35-year-old reality star and his 20-year-old girlfriend wrapped their arms around each other as they sat together on the beach by the water on Friday (August 9) in Nerano, Italy.

A few days before, Scott and Sofia were spotted jumping off the side of a yacht with Anastasia Karanikolaou in the water!

