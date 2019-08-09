Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello!

See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 8:52 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Cozy Up on the Beach in Italy

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Cozy Up on the Beach in Italy

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are enjoying some alone time on Kylie Jenner‘s birthday getaway!

The 35-year-old reality star and his 20-year-old girlfriend wrapped their arms around each other as they sat together on the beach by the water on Friday (August 9) in Nerano, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

A few days before, Scott and Sofia were spotted jumping off the side of a yacht with Anastasia Karanikolaou in the water!

Check out all of the stars on Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday trip here!
Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick sofia richie cozy up on the beach in italy 01
scott disick sofia richie cozy up on the beach in italy 02
scott disick sofia richie cozy up on the beach in italy 03
scott disick sofia richie cozy up on the beach in italy 04
scott disick sofia richie cozy up on the beach in italy 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr