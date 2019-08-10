Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are calling it quits after less than a year of marriage.

The 26-year-old singer and 29-year-old actor confirmed the sad news in a joint statement.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a rep for the couple said in a statement to People.

The statement continued, “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Rumors that the couple had split began circulating after Miley posted a photo not wearing her wedding ring.

Miley and Liam first met on the set of The Last Song back in 2009 and got engaged in 2012. The following year the couple called it quits but reconciled in 2015.

They tied the knot in December of 2018 in a intimate ceremony with their closest friends and family.

