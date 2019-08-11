Natasha Lyonne Brings 'Russian Doll' to Hollywood Forever

Natasha Lyonne is celebrating her show Russian Doll!

The 40-year-old actress stepped out for a screening of the series on Friday night (August 9) at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Other attendees included her co-stars Burt Young, Charlie Barnett and Ritesh Rajan as well as fans Rowan Blanchard and Alia Shawkat.

During the event, Natasha also chatted with Maya Rudolph about the show and what’s coming next.

The show follows a coder who is forced to re-live her 36th birthday on a nightmarish loop when she keeps dying and coming back to life.

Russian Doll was recently renewed for a second season.