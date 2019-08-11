Top Stories
Miley Cyrus &amp; Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless in Italy, Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 12:26 am

Natasha Lyonne Brings 'Russian Doll' to Hollywood Forever

Natasha Lyonne Brings 'Russian Doll' to Hollywood Forever

Natasha Lyonne is celebrating her show Russian Doll!

The 40-year-old actress stepped out for a screening of the series on Friday night (August 9) at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natasha Lyonne

Other attendees included her co-stars Burt Young, Charlie Barnett and Ritesh Rajan as well as fans Rowan Blanchard and Alia Shawkat.

During the event, Natasha also chatted with Maya Rudolph about the show and what’s coming next.

The show follows a coder who is forced to re-live her 36th birthday on a nightmarish loop when she keeps dying and coming back to life.

Russian Doll was recently renewed for a second season.
Photos: Getty
