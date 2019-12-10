Julianne Hough Says Not Labeling Her Sexuality Has Been 'Liberating'

Julianne Hough is feeling more herself than ever before after revealing that she’s not straight in her recent cover story with Women’s Health.

During her appearance on People Now, the 31-year-old entertainer opened up about how life has been for her since and revealed that after the story was published, it was liberating.

“It was all about de-layering and that’s why I did that cover, because it was the naked strength issue,” she shared. “I felt more myself in that moment than I ever have. For me, that comment specifically was basically to say I love everyone, I’ve never been a fan of labels, I don’t identify that way and so, for me, it’s just about love.”

Julianne got emotional about how the issue was very freeing for her.

“That expression, for me, I just want every human to feel that way. That, like, they are perfect and beautiful and who they are is enough and, just, I love people,” she adds. “I love love, I love people, and I just want everybody to feel that.”

