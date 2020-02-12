Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 5:34 pm

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Excited To Be Parents

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner almost broke the internet after it was revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

According to a source via E! News, the couple is very excited about expanding their family.

The insider shared that Sophie is about four months along and both she and Joe are “extremely excited.”

They added, “They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them.”

A source close to Just Jared previously revealed that the two are “keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

Just Jared broke the news that the Sophie was pregnant with Joe‘s baby.
