Orlando Bloom Gets a New Tattoo, But It's Spelled Wrong

Orlando Bloom got a new tattoo in morse code of his nine-year-old son Flynn‘s name, date of birth, and time of his birth.

Well, fans quickly noticed that the tattoo in unfortunately spelled wrote. The tattoo’s morse code actually spells “Frynn,” not “Flynn,” which is his son’s name.

The morse code for “R” is dot dash dot, and the morse code for “L” is dot dash dot dot.

Well, Orlando‘s tattoo artist updated fans that they know it’s spelled wrong, and they will fix! “a beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son 👨‍👦 and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :),” they posted on Instagram.

See some photos that Orlando has shared of Flynn in the past!