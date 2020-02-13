Rihanna Is Back in the Studio, Working on New Music with a Huge Star!

Rihanna is currently recording new music, this is not a drill.

The 31-year-old “Diamonds” singer gave fans a highly anticipated possible R9 update in her Instagram Stories on Thursday (February 13).

She posted a photo of a soundboard (see it in our gallery), confirming that not only is she back in the studio, but she’s also working on a new music collaboration with The Neptunes, aka Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo‘s hip-hop duo.

“Gang. back in da STU,” she captioned the snap.

Rihanna and Pharrell last teamed up for his group N.E.R.D.‘s track “Lemon” in 2017.

Rihanna previously teased that she and Pharrell Williams would be working together on Valentine’s Day.

ICYMI, Rihanna recently had a late-night outing with her rumored boyfriend!