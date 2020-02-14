Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 1:49 pm

Sam Asghari Wishes Girlfriend Britney Spears a Happy 4th Valentine's Day Together With Cute Video - Watch!

Sam Asghari is sharing a sweet video message for his girlfriend, Britney Spears!

The 26-year-old personal trainer shared a video with the 38-year-old pop icon on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

“Happy Asheghetam Day ❤️ Happy 4th valentine together my lioness @britneyspears,” he captioned the video.

He also shared a sneak peek of a meal together on his Story, writing: “Be a little more extra fellas even if she asks for rice. Happy V-Day,” along with a photo of their meal surrounded by flowers, and Britney‘s hand in the background.

Check out Sam Asghari‘s Valentine’s Day posts…
Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @samasghari
