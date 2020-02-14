Sam Asghari Wishes Girlfriend Britney Spears a Happy 4th Valentine's Day Together With Cute Video - Watch!
Sam Asghari is sharing a sweet video message for his girlfriend, Britney Spears!
The 26-year-old personal trainer shared a video with the 38-year-old pop icon on Valentine’s Day (February 14).
“Happy Asheghetam Day ❤️ Happy 4th valentine together my lioness @britneyspears,” he captioned the video.
He also shared a sneak peek of a meal together on his Story, writing: “Be a little more extra fellas even if she asks for rice. Happy V-Day,” along with a photo of their meal surrounded by flowers, and Britney‘s hand in the background.
