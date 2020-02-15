Top Stories
Sat, 15 February 2020 at 4:53 pm

Miley Cyrus & Boyfriend Cody Simpson Go Shopping Together After Valentine's Day!

Miley Cyrus & Boyfriend Cody Simpson Go Shopping Together After Valentine's Day!

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are doing a little shopping!

The 27-year-old “Can’t Be Tamed” singer and the 23-year-old “Home to Mama” singer were seen coupled up on Saturday (February 15) doing some shopping in Old Town Calabasas, Calif.

The two were all smiles together as they strolled around for the day. Miley wore an oversized blazer coat with a Led Zeppelin vintage tee.

“I adore you all ❤️ happy vday! Celebrate by touching yourself , sucking on the sheets , and taking a milky bath,” Miley wrote on her Instagram on Valentine’s Day, referring to her “Adore You” music video.

She recently joked about a wardrobe malfunction that happened days before. Find out what happened!
