Sun, 16 February 2020 at 10:31 am
Elton John Leaves Stage Early During Concert Due to Walking Pneumonia - Watch (Video)
- Elton John struggled through a performance due to walking pneumonia, and eventually left the stage. – TMZ
- Kendall Jenner is giving us Matrix vibes. – Just Jared Jr
- Are you a subtitle person? – Lainey Gossip
- Dwyane Wade recalls telling Gabrielle Union this… – TooFab
- Duchess Kate Middleton did a podcast! – Celebitchy
- Is Jane Fonda going to get more plastic surgery? – DListed
- Maya Hawke is going to be singing live! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Elton John, Newsies