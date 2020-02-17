Jayson Blair Leaves Little to the Imagination in His Cryo Outfit (aka His Underwear!)

Jayson Blair is putting his hot body on display in some new Instagram photos!

The 35-year-old actor, best known for roles on shows like Life Sentence and The New Normal, left little to the imagination while posing in his underwear at a cryotherapy appointment.

Jayson wore just his Calvin Klein underwear while prepping to face the freezing temperatures at a Next Health location in Los Angeles.

“Cryo outfit,” Jayson captioned the photo on Instagram Stories over the weekend. Later that day, he snapped another shirtless selfie and wrote, “Training Mate/the gym and Next Health for cryo, LED therapy and hyperbaric chamber does a body good.”

Jayson has been focusing on his health lately and has been sharing photos of his body transformation on social media.

“Dropped 25lbs in 4 months by eating less and hitting Training Mate a few times a week,” Jayson revealed in a recent Instagram story, which you can see in the photo gallery. “It’s a good base for me. Now going to hit it hard and start eating more to put on some muscle.”

Jayson recently filmed a guest spot on the hit Fox series 9-1-1 and he’s working on the upcoming movie Venus as a Boy.