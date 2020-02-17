Top Stories
Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Jared Leto &amp; Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Are Still Going Strong, Spend the Day with His Mom!

Jared Leto & Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Are Still Going Strong, Spend the Day with His Mom!

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 10:20 pm

Jayson Blair Leaves Little to the Imagination in His Cryo Outfit (aka His Underwear!)

Jayson Blair Leaves Little to the Imagination in His Cryo Outfit (aka His Underwear!)

Jayson Blair is putting his hot body on display in some new Instagram photos!

The 35-year-old actor, best known for roles on shows like Life Sentence and The New Normal, left little to the imagination while posing in his underwear at a cryotherapy appointment.

Jayson wore just his Calvin Klein underwear while prepping to face the freezing temperatures at a Next Health location in Los Angeles.

“Cryo outfit,” Jayson captioned the photo on Instagram Stories over the weekend. Later that day, he snapped another shirtless selfie and wrote, “Training Mate/the gym and Next Health for cryo, LED therapy and hyperbaric chamber does a body good.”

Jayson has been focusing on his health lately and has been sharing photos of his body transformation on social media.

“Dropped 25lbs in 4 months by eating less and hitting Training Mate a few times a week,” Jayson revealed in a recent Instagram story, which you can see in the photo gallery. “It’s a good base for me. Now going to hit it hard and start eating more to put on some muscle.”

Jayson recently filmed a guest spot on the hit Fox series 9-1-1 and he’s working on the upcoming movie Venus as a Boy.
Just Jared on Facebook
jayson blair leaves little to the imagination 01
jayson blair leaves little to the imagination 02
jayson blair leaves little to the imagination 03
jayson blair leaves little to the imagination 04
jayson blair leaves little to the imagination 05

Photos: Jayson Blair / Instagram
Posted to: Jayson Blair, Shirtless, Underwear

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr