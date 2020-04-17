Top Stories
Fri, 17 April 2020 at 5:53 pm

'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 After Emergency Surgery

'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 After Emergency Surgery

Ranjit Chowdhry has sadly passed away at the age of 64, TMZ is reporting.

The actor was best known for playing Vikram on The Office, and Dr. Gupta in Last Holiday.

According to more reports from India, Ranjit had returned to Mumbai, India for a routine dental treatment a few months ago, but was unable to return to America because of the shutdown.

During that time, Ranjit suffered a ruptured ulcer in his intestine, and underwent emergency surgery, but died Wednesday, April 15.

Ranjit was also known for his roles on Cosby, Prison Break and his most recent appearance was on Law & Order: SVU.
Photos: Getty
