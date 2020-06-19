Top Stories
Fri, 19 June 2020 at 9:26 pm

Mario Got Manis & Pedis From Girlfriend During Quarantine

Mario Got Manis & Pedis From Girlfriend During Quarantine

Mario was getting pampered while in quarantine during the pandemic.

According to Page Six, the 33-year-old musician’s girlfriend has been giving him manicures and pedicures while they stayed home and safe.

“My girl gives me manicures and pedicures because we can’t go anywhere now and I hate the smell of nail salons,” Mario revealed while opening up about his own beauty and grooming style. “I hate the smell of the chemicals in there it makes me want to barf so she does everything here.”

He added, “I do my manicures myself when I’m traveling, though.”

Mario also opened up about what he uses for facials as well: “I just use a charcoal mask. I don’t do facials all the time. I think it’s important for the natural oils in your skin to secrete in its natural state. When I’m going out and I’m working out I use charcoal face mask. I also use charcoal soap and a charcoal face wash as well as a black seed oil. I use it to moisturize as well.”

Just recently, Mario was rumored to be one of the celebs on The Masked Singer. See which costume people were guessing he was under here!
Photos: Getty
