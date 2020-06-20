Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 1:53 am

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks Those Not Wearing Masks Are 'Morons'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks Those Not Wearing Masks Are 'Morons'

Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t really think highly of those who are refusing to wear a mask even though the world is going through a pandemic.

The former Governor of California took to social media this week to call out the people who aren’t trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is 100% the right move. This will help us beat this terrible virus,” Arnold wrote in support of current Governor Gavin Newsom‘s order that citizens have to wear a mask in all public spaces. “The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue.”

He added, “Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

Early in the stay at home order, Arnold was spotted wearing a reminder to follow the rules to stay safe.
