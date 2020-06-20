Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks Those Not Wearing Masks Are 'Morons'

Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t really think highly of those who are refusing to wear a mask even though the world is going through a pandemic.

The former Governor of California took to social media this week to call out the people who aren’t trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is 100% the right move. This will help us beat this terrible virus,” Arnold wrote in support of current Governor Gavin Newsom‘s order that citizens have to wear a mask in all public spaces. “The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue.”

He added, “Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

Early in the stay at home order, Arnold was spotted wearing a reminder to follow the rules to stay safe.