Sat, 20 June 2020 at 4:02 pm

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Cute Bikini - And You Can Get It Now on Sale!

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Cute Bikini - And You Can Get It Now on Sale!

Carrie Underwood is celebrating the first day of summer by slipping into a bikini from her fashion line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood!

The 37-year-old country singer took to Instagram to share the photo, which she captioned, “First day of summer! Loving this swim combo! @caliabycarrie #ChooseYou.”

If you want to dress like Carrie this summer by the pool, you can get the same swim combo for sale right now.

The top is on sale for $33.75 from the original price of $45.00 and the bottoms can be purchased for $26.25 from the original price of $35.00. The color of the set is “Island Geo.”

You can check out Carrie‘s full fashion line right now at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Photos: Instagram
