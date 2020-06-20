James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly Suffers Another Miscarriage - Read His Emotional Post

James Van Der Beek has announced the devastating news that his wife Kimberly has suffered another miscarriage.

The couple previously went through a very public miscarriage in November 2019 while he was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars. This is her fifth miscarriage in nine years.

James and Kimberly decided not to be public about their pregnancy this time around, but sadly they lost the baby at 17 weeks into the pregnancy.

“After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body,” James wrote on Instagram.

“We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions. And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life – but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) – something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We’ve got to take better care of each other,” he added.

“The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger – all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain… to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other?” James said. “And to all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone. 🌈.”

James and Kimberly are the parents of five children – Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2.