Sat, 20 June 2020 at 11:59 am

Joshua Jackson Shows Off His New Buzz Cut While Running Errands

Joshua Jackson Shows Off His New Buzz Cut While Running Errands

Joshua Jackson has cut his hair!

The 42-year-old actor, who celebrated his birthday last week, showed off his new buzz cut while running errands on Friday (June 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Joshua was spotted picking up a big of essentials at a local Whole Foods store.

This weekend, Josh will be celebrating Father’s Day as a first-time father. Last month, he wrote a beautiful letter for his with Jodie Turner-Smith to celebrate Mother’s Day, just weeks after they became parents to their newborn baby girl.

Josh most recently starred in the new limited series Little Fires Everywhere, which is now streaming on Hulu. The show is garnering a lot of Emmy buzz as we get closer to the nominations being announced. There’s just a few more weeks to go until that happens!
Photos: Backgrid
