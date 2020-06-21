Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton For Helping Her Raise Her Sons in Sweet Father's Day Post

Gwen Stefani is making sure that Blake Shelton is getting some praise for Father’s Day this year.

In a sweet post on her Instagram, the 50-year-old singer expressed her thanks to her boyfriend Blake, 44, for his help in raising them.

“Happy father’s day @blakeshelton,” the singer shared in the caption. “Thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou!”

The post came with a handful of photos of Blake with her sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

