Top Stories
Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified &amp; He's a Basketball Player!

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified & He's a Basketball Player!

Mon, 24 August 2020 at 4:20 pm

Paris Hilton Says Kim Kardashian 'Inspired' Her to Freeze Her Eggs

Paris Hilton Says Kim Kardashian 'Inspired' Her to Freeze Her Eggs

Paris Hilton is revealing that Kim Kardashian inspired her to freeze her eggs to have children on her own timetable.

“I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it,” Paris, 39, revealed in the interview with the Sunday Times. “She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it.”

“I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married,’” she added.

She also told the publication she wants to have a “mini me,” saying, “I’m obsessed with dressing them up and having a mini-me.”

“Finally, I’ve found my perfect match, someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and have a family with,” she told the publication about her current boyfriend Carter Reum. “I’ve said, ‘He’s the one’ before just because I always wanted to portray, ‘I’m so happy with the perfect life, the perfect boyfriend,’ but I never truly felt that. I was just acting.” Paris was previously engaged to Chris Zylka.

Find out what Kim has credited with Paris doing for her!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • See how stars are honoring Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday - TMZ
  • Find out if Grant Gustin will be in The Flash movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Jessica Simpson talks staying sober during the pandemic - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus is mourning a major loss - Just Jared Jr