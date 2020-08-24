Paris Hilton Says Kim Kardashian 'Inspired' Her to Freeze Her Eggs

Paris Hilton is revealing that Kim Kardashian inspired her to freeze her eggs to have children on her own timetable.

“I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it,” Paris, 39, revealed in the interview with the Sunday Times. “She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it.”

“I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married,’” she added.

She also told the publication she wants to have a “mini me,” saying, “I’m obsessed with dressing them up and having a mini-me.”

“Finally, I’ve found my perfect match, someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and have a family with,” she told the publication about her current boyfriend Carter Reum. “I’ve said, ‘He’s the one’ before just because I always wanted to portray, ‘I’m so happy with the perfect life, the perfect boyfriend,’ but I never truly felt that. I was just acting.” Paris was previously engaged to Chris Zylka.

