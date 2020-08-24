Top Stories
45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified &amp; He's a Basketball Player!

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified & He's a Basketball Player!

Mon, 24 August 2020 at 8:49 pm

Uniqlo Just Launched Face Masks That Are Less Than $5 Each!

Uniqlo Just Launched Face Masks That Are Less Than $5 Each!

Uniqlo has launched a line of face masks that you can get for less than $5 each!

The fashion brand is now selling AIRism face masks, that are available in packs of three for $14.90.

The masks are sold in small, medium, and large so that they’ll fit perfectly for your face. The evolved design makes it easier to breathe in the masks, with inner and outer materials have been changed for improved breathability. It’s also available in white, gray, and black.

The masks have a 3-tier structure. The first layer of AIRism fabric wicks away moisture. The second layer has a washable, built-in filter. And the third layer uses the same AIRism Mesh that blocks UV rays. AIRism Face Mask is not a medical-grade mask.

Buy your masks now on Uniqlo.com!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Uniqlo
Posted to: Masks, Shopping

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • See how stars are honoring Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday - TMZ
  • Find out if Grant Gustin will be in The Flash movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Jessica Simpson talks staying sober during the pandemic - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus is mourning a major loss - Just Jared Jr