Uniqlo Just Launched Face Masks That Are Less Than $5 Each!

Uniqlo has launched a line of face masks that you can get for less than $5 each!

The fashion brand is now selling AIRism face masks, that are available in packs of three for $14.90.

The masks are sold in small, medium, and large so that they’ll fit perfectly for your face. The evolved design makes it easier to breathe in the masks, with inner and outer materials have been changed for improved breathability. It’s also available in white, gray, and black.

The masks have a 3-tier structure. The first layer of AIRism fabric wicks away moisture. The second layer has a washable, built-in filter. And the third layer uses the same AIRism Mesh that blocks UV rays. AIRism Face Mask is not a medical-grade mask.

