James Bond Studio Wanted $600 Million to Put 'No Time to Die' on Streaming Instead of a Theatrical Release

A new report is revealing the amount of money it would have taken to get the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die to skip theaters for a streaming-only release.

The movie was supposed to be released back in April 2020, but the release date was pushed back until November 2020 right at the start of the pandemic. Now, it has been pushed back again until April 2021.

With some movies opting for streaming releases instead of going to theaters, MGM reportedly considered the possibility of selling the film to a streaming service.

“The studio was said to be looking for a deal of roughly $600 million — a price tag that was deemed too rich for two of the free-spending streaming services,” Variety reported.

Apple, Netflix, and some other streaming services were reportedly in the mix for the possible acquisition.

A rep for MGM told Variety, “We do not comment on rumors. The film is not for sale. The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers.”

The producer of the Bond movies has spoken out about casting the next Bond.