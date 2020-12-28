Constance Wu Secretly Gave Birth to Her First Child in 2020!

Constance Wu is a mom!

The 38-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actress and her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, reportedly welcomed a baby girl into the world over the summer, according to E! News.

Constance kept her pregnancy and birth a secret and she has kept a low profile ever since the start of the pandemic back in March.

“They are doing great, and they’re so excited and happy,” a source told the outlet.

Constance‘s most recent public appearance was her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in February.

For those that don’t know, Ryan is the frontman of the rock band Man Man and he also dropped a solo album back in 2016. His band dropped an album in May 2020, which was their first one in seven years. He also worked as the music supervisor on Fox’s The Exorcist series, which aired in 2016.

Congrats to the couple on their exciting news!