Gleb Savchenko's Estranged Wife Elena Samodanova Reveals His 'DWTS' Salary

Gleb Savchenko‘s estranged wife Elena Samodanova just revealed how much he makes doing Dancing with the Stars.

If you don’t know, the 37-year-old dancer is one of the pro dancers on the show who gets paired with a celebrity each cycle.

Elena accused Gleb of cheating, and filed for divorce on December 22. In some of the legal documents, she revealed his salary as they go back and forth discussing child support and custody arrangements. The pair share kids Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

“As set forth in the declaration of [Samodanova], she has been focused and responsible for ensuring [the] health, safety, and welfare of the children since birth,” the papers said (via Us Weekly). “The parties attended mediation in an effort to resolve the issues prior to the filing of this action. While the parties reached an agreement on several issues, [Savchenko] refused to pay child or spousal support without a court order.”

In the papers, Elena revealed that Gleb “earns an approximate annual salary of $406,614” from his work on Dancing With the Stars, which amounts to $33,884 per month.

The only source of income Elena says she has is from a dance studio she co-owns with her estranged husband with “generates $37,250 annually.”

