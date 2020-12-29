Top Stories
Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Constance Wu Secretly Gave Birth to Her First Child in 2020!

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Tue, 29 December 2020 at 12:18 am

Aly & AJ Drop Long-Awaited Explicit Version of 'Potential Breakup Song' - Listen Now!

Aly & AJ Drop Long-Awaited Explicit Version of 'Potential Breakup Song' - Listen Now!

Aly & AJ are giving their fans what they’ve wanted for years… an explicit version of their smash hit track “Potential Breakup Song.”

Earlier this year, the sisters talked about the song and how they would do it differently today.

“We like the song. I think that we’re proud of it. But I would produce that song a lot differently now when I think about it,” Aly told Us Weekly.

AJ added, “Yeah, same. I would love that song to get, like, a facelift. … I do like revisiting that song live and playing it for our fans. But I agree. I think the way pop music has changed now, we’d reproduce it and make it kind of a whole other thing.”

In the explicit version of the song, the now-adult sisters drop the F-bomb several times!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new version…

Read the lyrics for the new version of the song below!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: AJ Michalka, Aly & AJ, Aly Michalka, First Listen, Music

