U.S. Treasury Secretary Says Coronavirus Stimulus Payments May Arrive as Soon as Tonight

Steven Mnuchin says that relief is on the way.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary said the payments of $600 as part of the coronavirus relief package signed by Donald Trump over the weekend may arrive as early as tonight (December 30).

“.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week. Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at http://IRS.gov/GetMyPayment,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s push for a bigger $2,000 relief check stalled on Tuesday (December 29) in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats.

