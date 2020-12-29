Top Stories
Tue, 29 December 2020 at 1:24 pm

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives her first injection of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the United Medical Center on Tuesday (December 29) in Washington, DC.

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses and she will need to return for her second dose in a few weeks.

“That was easy,” she said after receiving the injection. “Thank you. I barely felt it.”

“I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless. It happens really quickly. It is safe,” she continued.

“It’s literally about saving lives,” Kamala said. “I trust the scientists. And it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine. So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated.”

Find out which other celebs and public figures have already been vaccinated.

