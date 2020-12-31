Kendall Jenner Hits the Slopes in Aspen While Mom Kris Shops Around Town

Kendall Jenner makes her way down the slopes on a snowboard during her winter vacation on Thursday (December 31) in Aspen, Col.

The 25-year-old model was joined by her longtime family friend Fai Khadra while spending New Year’s Eve in the snow.

That same afternoon, Kendall‘s mom Kris Jenner was spotted in an all-black outfit while shopping around town with her bodyguard.

Kendall and younger sister Kylie Jenner were spotted out for dinner the night before in Aspen. It looks like the family chose to ring in the new year in the winter wonderland instead of at home, which most of the country will likely (and hopefully) be doing.

