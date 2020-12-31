Top Stories
Thu, 31 December 2020 at 8:12 pm

Kendall Jenner Hits the Slopes in Aspen While Mom Kris Shops Around Town

Kendall Jenner makes her way down the slopes on a snowboard during her winter vacation on Thursday (December 31) in Aspen, Col.

The 25-year-old model was joined by her longtime family friend Fai Khadra while spending New Year’s Eve in the snow.

That same afternoon, Kendall‘s mom Kris Jenner was spotted in an all-black outfit while shopping around town with her bodyguard.

Kendall and younger sister Kylie Jenner were spotted out for dinner the night before in Aspen. It looks like the family chose to ring in the new year in the winter wonderland instead of at home, which most of the country will likely (and hopefully) be doing.

kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 01
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 02
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 03
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 04
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 05
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 06
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 07
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 08
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 09
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 10
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 11
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 12
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 13
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 14
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 15
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 16
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 17
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 18
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 19
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 20
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 21
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 22
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 23
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 24
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 25
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 26
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 27
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 28
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 29
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 30
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 31
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 32
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 33
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 34
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 35
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 36
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 37
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 38
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 39
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 40
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 41
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 42
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 43
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 44
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 45
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 46
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 47
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 48
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 49
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 50
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 51
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 52
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 53
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 54
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 55
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 56
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 57
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 58
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 59
kendall jenner skis in aspen kris jenner shops 60

Photos: Backgrid
