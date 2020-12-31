Top Stories
It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

Queen Elizabeth Shares an Emotional Message on New Year's Eve

Thu, 31 December 2020 at 4:54 pm

Rapper MF DOOM Has Passed Away

MF DOOM has sadly died.

The rapper passed away on October 31 at the age of 49, his family confirmed in a statement on Thursday (December 31). A cause of death was not revealed.

“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be,” his wife Jasmine wrote.

“My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.”

Aside from his musical talent, he was also known for wearing his mask, similar Marvel Comics super-villain Doctor Doom. After debuting in rap group KMD, he would release his debut studio album Operation: Doomsday in 1999 under his new alias. He was also known for collaborative albums, including The Mouse and The Mask with Danger Mouse in 2005.

Our thoughts are with MF DOOM‘s loved ones at this difficult time.
