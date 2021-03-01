Cole Tucker Gushes Over Girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens In Rare Interview

Vanessa Hudgens‘s new beau, Cole Tucker, is saying a lot of sweet things about the actress.

In a press interview during Spring Training, the 24-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates infielder opened up about his new relationship with Vanessa, 32.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” he told press.

“I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa…,’ I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is,” Cole added.

The duo just recently went Instagram official after speculation they were an item.

Vanessa and Cole made things really official on New Year’s Eve, a source revealed.

Watch the full interview below:

