Katy Perry Dresses as Tinker Bell for Disney Night on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry is going all out for American Idol!

On Sunday night (May 2), the contestants performed songs from some of the most beloved Disney movies in honor of the episode’s Disney Night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

To go along with the night’s theme, the 36-year-old singer and judge dressed up as Tinker Bell from Peter Pan.

“legolas’s gf flyin in hot with a pouch full of pixie dust to throw on anyone who doesn’t believe we have the best top 10 in @americanidol history #disneynight ok ✨ LIVE AT 5PST/8EST COAST 2 COAST LEZ GO✨” Katy wrote on Twitter along with a video of herself in makeup getting her eyebrows bleached and her prosthetic ears put on.

Find out which Idol contestants made it into the Top 7!