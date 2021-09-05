Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden Is Engaged!

Congrats are in order for President Joe Biden‘s eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden!

The 27-year-old law associate revealed that she and longtime boyfriend, Peter Neal, 24, are engaged!

Naomi and Peter both announced the big news on Instagram.

“Forever,” Naomi wrote on her account, adding a white heart emoji, while showing off the pretty emerald-cut diamond engagement ring while cozying up her to her fiancé.

Peter and Naomi seem to be in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where his parents run a small medical practice.

Naomi is the eldest of Joe Biden‘s grandchildren, and the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle.

In the past, Naomi has accompanied Joe on international trips when he was vice president, and most recently, she and Peter were seen at Joe‘s inauguration earlier this year.

Just recently, Naomi and her aunt, cousins and sister opened up about having Joe as a grandfather and father. See what they said!