See Every Celeb Arrival on the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 Red Carpet
So many celebs stepped out on the red carpet for the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles and we have all the photos here!
Jenna Dewan, Bebe Rexha, Lori Harvey, Camila Mendes, Addison Rae, Ashley Benson, Bella Thorne, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Diplo are just some of the many celebs who walked the carpet on Thursday night (November 4) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.
The gala honored both Jeremy Scott and TikTok this year, so there were many TikTok stars in attendance.
To date, amfAR Gala Los Angeles has raised more than $15 million for amfAR’s lifesaving research programs. mfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.
Click inside to see all of the celebs who attended the event…
Keep scrolling to see all of the photos from the red carpet…
Ashley Benson
FYI: Ashley is wearing a Moschino dress and EF Collection jewelry.
Jenna Dewan
FYI: Jenna is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Bebe Rexha
FYI: Bebe is wearing a Moschino dress.
Addison Rae
FYI: Addison is wearing a Versace dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Chopard jewelry.
Camila Mendes
FYI: Camila is wearing a Rodarte dress.
Alessandra Ambrosio
FYI: Alessandra is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Samer Halimeh New York earrings, and rings by Djula and Le Vian.
Diplo
Bella Thorne
FYI: Bella is wearing Giambattista Valli.
Lori Harvey
Milla Jovovich
FYI: Milla is wearing a Moschino dress.
Bobby Berk
Emily Hampshire
Lana Condor
FYI: Lana is wearing a Moschino dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Emile Hirsch
Meg Ryan
Lindsey Vonn
FYI: Lindsey is wearing a Naeem Khan dress, Flor de Maria shoes, a Jimmy Choo bag, Anna Zuckerman jewels, and a Rolex watch.
Evan Ross
Maria Bakalova
FYI: Maria is wearing a Moschino dress, a Tyler Ellis purse, Slyth Virago shoes, and David Yurman jewelry.
Garcelle Beauvais
FYI: Garcelle is wearing Alex Perry.
Garrett Clayton
FYI: Garrett is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna.
Paris Jackson
FYI: Paris is wearing an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress.
Anitta
FYI: Anitta is wearing a Moschino dress.
Liberty Ross and Jimmy Iovine
Christine Chiu and husband Gabriel
Gigi Goode
FYI: Gigi is wearing a Moschino dress.
Viktor Luna
Parson James
Chris Olsen and Ian Paget
Jeremy Scott
Carly Steel and husband Jacob Andreou
Elena Matei
Malu Trevejo
Julian Lennon
Ceci Johnson
Ongina
Benito Skinner
Mollee Gray
Nina Senicar
Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O.Fee
Travis Bryant and Johnny Wujek
Jessica Michel Serfaty
Elisabetta Canalis
Erica Pelosini
Joy Corrigan
Kathy Hilton
Gizele Oliveira
Loren Gray
Vas J. Morgan
Ian Bohen
Kemio
FYI: Kemio is wearing a Martin Asbjørn suit.
Amelie Zilber
FYI: Amelie is wearing Nensi Dojaka.
Karen Elson
Hana Cross
Josh Helfgott
Cara Santana