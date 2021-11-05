See Every Celeb Arrival on the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 Red Carpet

So many celebs stepped out on the red carpet for the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles and we have all the photos here!

Jenna Dewan, Bebe Rexha, Lori Harvey, Camila Mendes, Addison Rae, Ashley Benson, Bella Thorne, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Diplo are just some of the many celebs who walked the carpet on Thursday night (November 4) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

The gala honored both Jeremy Scott and TikTok this year, so there were many TikTok stars in attendance.

To date, amfAR Gala Los Angeles has raised more than $15 million for amfAR’s lifesaving research programs. mfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

Click inside to see all of the celebs who attended the event…

Keep scrolling to see all of the photos from the red carpet…

Ashley Benson FYI: Ashley is wearing a Moschino dress and EF Collection jewelry.

Jenna Dewan FYI: Jenna is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Bebe Rexha FYI: Bebe is wearing a Moschino dress.

Addison Rae FYI: Addison is wearing a Versace dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Chopard jewelry.

Camila Mendes FYI: Camila is wearing a Rodarte dress.

Alessandra Ambrosio FYI: Alessandra is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Samer Halimeh New York earrings, and rings by Djula and Le Vian.

Diplo

Bella Thorne FYI: Bella is wearing Giambattista Valli.

Lori Harvey

Milla Jovovich FYI: Milla is wearing a Moschino dress.

Bobby Berk

Emily Hampshire

Lana Condor FYI: Lana is wearing a Moschino dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Emile Hirsch

Meg Ryan

Lindsey Vonn FYI: Lindsey is wearing a Naeem Khan dress, Flor de Maria shoes, a Jimmy Choo bag, Anna Zuckerman jewels, and a Rolex watch.

Evan Ross

Maria Bakalova FYI: Maria is wearing a Moschino dress, a Tyler Ellis purse, Slyth Virago shoes, and David Yurman jewelry.

Garcelle Beauvais FYI: Garcelle is wearing Alex Perry.

Garrett Clayton FYI: Garrett is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna.

Paris Jackson FYI: Paris is wearing an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress.

Anitta FYI: Anitta is wearing a Moschino dress.

Liberty Ross and Jimmy Iovine

Christine Chiu and husband Gabriel

Gigi Goode FYI: Gigi is wearing a Moschino dress.

Viktor Luna

Parson James

Chris Olsen and Ian Paget

Jeremy Scott

Carly Steel and husband Jacob Andreou

Elena Matei

Malu Trevejo

Julian Lennon

Ceci Johnson

Ongina

Benito Skinner

Mollee Gray

Nina Senicar

Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O.Fee

Travis Bryant and Johnny Wujek

Jessica Michel Serfaty

Elisabetta Canalis

Erica Pelosini

Joy Corrigan

Kathy Hilton

Gizele Oliveira

Loren Gray

Vas J. Morgan

Ian Bohen

Kemio FYI: Kemio is wearing a Martin Asbjørn suit.

Amelie Zilber FYI: Amelie is wearing Nensi Dojaka.

Karen Elson

Hana Cross

Josh Helfgott