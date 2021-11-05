Top Stories
Fri, 05 November 2021 at 5:14 am

See Every Celeb Arrival on the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 Red Carpet

See Every Celeb Arrival on the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 Red Carpet

So many celebs stepped out on the red carpet for the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles and we have all the photos here!

Jenna Dewan, Bebe Rexha, Lori Harvey, Camila Mendes, Addison Rae, Ashley Benson, Bella Thorne, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Diplo are just some of the many celebs who walked the carpet on Thursday night (November 4) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

The gala honored both Jeremy Scott and TikTok this year, so there were many TikTok stars in attendance.

To date, amfAR Gala Los Angeles has raised more than $15 million for amfAR’s lifesaving research programs. mfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

Click inside to see all of the celebs who attended the event…

Keep scrolling to see all of the photos from the red carpet…

Ashley Benson at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Ashley Benson

FYI: Ashley is wearing a Moschino dress and EF Collection jewelry.

Jenna Dewan at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Jenna Dewan

FYI: Jenna is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Bebe Rexha at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Bebe Rexha

FYI: Bebe is wearing a Moschino dress.

Addison Rae at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Addison Rae

FYI: Addison is wearing a Versace dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Chopard jewelry.

Camila Mendes at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Camila Mendes

FYI: Camila is wearing a Rodarte dress.

Alessandra Ambrosio at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio

FYI: Alessandra is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Samer Halimeh New York earrings, and rings by Djula and Le Vian.

Diplo at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Diplo

Bella Thorne at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Bella Thorne

FYI: Bella is wearing Giambattista Valli.

Lori Harvey at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Lori Harvey

Milla Jovovich at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Milla Jovovich

FYI: Milla is wearing a Moschino dress.

Bobby Berk at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Bobby Berk

Emily Hampshire at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Emily Hampshire

Lana Condor at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Lana Condor

FYI: Lana is wearing a Moschino dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Emile Hirsch at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Emile Hirsch

Meg Ryan at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Meg Ryan

Lindsey Vonn at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Lindsey Vonn

FYI: Lindsey is wearing a Naeem Khan dress, Flor de Maria shoes, a Jimmy Choo bag, Anna Zuckerman jewels, and a Rolex watch.

Evan Ross at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Evan Ross

Maria Bakalova at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Maria Bakalova

FYI: Maria is wearing a Moschino dress, a Tyler Ellis purse, Slyth Virago shoes, and David Yurman jewelry.

Garcelle Beauvais at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Garcelle Beauvais

FYI: Garcelle is wearing Alex Perry.

Garrett Clayton at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Garrett Clayton

FYI: Garrett is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna.

Paris Jackson at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Paris Jackson

FYI: Paris is wearing an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress.

Anitta at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Anitta

FYI: Anitta is wearing a Moschino dress.

Liberty Ross and Jimmy Iovine at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Liberty Ross and Jimmy Iovine

Christine Chiu and husband Gabriel at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Christine Chiu and husband Gabriel

Gigi Goode at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Gigi Goode

FYI: Gigi is wearing a Moschino dress.

Viktor Luna at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Viktor Luna

Parson James at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Parson James

Chris Olsen and Ian Paget at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Chris Olsen and Ian Paget

Jeremy Scott at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Jeremy Scott

Carly Steel and husband Jacob Androeu at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Carly Steel and husband Jacob Andreou

Elena Matei at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Elena Matei

Malu Trevejo at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Malu Trevejo

Julian Lennon at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Julian Lennon

Ceci Johnson at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Ceci Johnson

Ongina at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Ongina

Benito Skinner at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Benito Skinner

Mollee Gray at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Mollee Gray

Nina Senicar at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Nina Senicar

Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O.Fee at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O.Fee

Travis Bryant and Johnny Wujek at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Travis Bryant and Johnny Wujek

Jessica Michel Serfaty at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Jessica Michel Serfaty

Elisabetta Canalis at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Elisabetta Canalis

Erica Pelosini at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Erica Pelosini

Joy Corrigan at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Joy Corrigan

Kathy Hilton at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Kathy Hilton

Gizele Oliveira at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Gizele Oliveira

Loren Gray at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Loren Gray

Vas J Morgan at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Vas J. Morgan

Ian Bohen at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Ian Bohen

Kemio at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Kemio

FYI: Kemio is wearing a Martin Asbjørn suit.

Amelie Zilber at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Amelie Zilber

FYI: Amelie is wearing Nensi Dojaka.

Karen Elson at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Karen Elson

Hana Cross at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Hana Cross

Josh Helfgott at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Josh Helfgott

Cara Santana at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Cara Santana
