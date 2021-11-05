The Weeknd & Post Malone Team Up for New Song 'One Right Now' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

The Weeknd and Post Malone have teamed up for a new song!

The 31-year-old “Blinding Lights” singer and the 26-year-old “Rockstar” rapper released their new collab, titled “One Right Now,” at midnight on Friday (November 5).

Click inside to listen to the new song!

“You said you loved me but I don’t carе / That I broke my hand on the same one that you told me that it f–ked ya up (That it f–ked you up)” The Weeknd and Post sing together on the track. “You think it’s so easy fucking with my feelings (Feelings) / I got one comin’ over and one right now, one right now (Yeah, yeah, yeah)”

