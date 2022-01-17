Bella Hadid Reveals Why She Hasn't Had a Stylist for 2 Years

It’s uncommon for celebrities not to employee stylists to help them dress for events and parties.

Bella Hadid just revealed that she is not working with a stylist and hasn’t for the past two years.

Click inside to read why she made this choice for herself…

Bella told WSJ. Magazine., “I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that. In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?”

There’s another major star who does not employee a Hollywood stylist.