Mon, 17 January 2022 at 10:17 am

Source Close to Kim Kardashian Reveals If Kanye West Was Invited to Chicago's Birthday Party (& Why He Wasn't There in the First Place)

There was some drama over the weekend when Kanye West publicly told the world that he was not allowed to know where Chicago West‘s birthday party was being held, implying drama between him and estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Now, a source close to Kim is speaking out and revealing what’s currently happening…

Click inside to read the story…

Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party,” a source told E! News. “Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie‘s house and is happy the kids can see them together.”

Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She’s really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids. [She] is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn’t want any drama. Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it,” the source added.

If you don’t know, Kanye specifically told the world, “Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played. It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year.”

Another source added, “Kanye is welcome to see the kids, but it needs to be arranged. Kim does not want him showing up at her home unannounced or coming and going as he pleases. The kids have schedules and do well with structure. She wants to keep that in place and thinks it will help them with going back and forth between her and Kanye. She wants to be able to let them know ahead of time what’s going on so that they can make smooth transitions.”

Kanye ended up attending the birthday party. Kanye also spoke out about another issue he had with one of their children.
Photos: Getty
