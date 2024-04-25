'The Great Gatsby' Stars Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Ride a Vintage Car to Broadway Opening Night!

Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada arrived at the opening night performance of Broadway’s The Great Gatsby in style!

The co-stars rode in the back of a vintage car, just like the one in the show, while arriving at the Broadway Theatre on Thursday night (April 25) in New York City.

Jeremy and Eva were joined on the red carpet by co-stars Noah J Ricketts, Samantha Pauly, Sara Chase, John Zdrojeski, Eric Anderson, and Paul Whitty.

Also in attendance at the event were Jeremy‘s wife Ashley Spencer and Eva‘s longtime partner Reeve Carney.

The Great Gatsby is a stage adaptation of the classic novel of the same name starring Jeremy as Jay Gatsby and Eva as Daisy Buchanan. Make sure to watch the music video of their song “For Her/My Green Light.”

Get your tickets now to see The Great Gatsby on Broadway.