Katy Perry Brings Her Parents as Dates to Colleagues Spring Luncheon, Receives Special Award

Katy Perry had two very special guests with her when she attended the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon on Thursday afternoon (April 25) – her parents Keith and Mary!

The 39-year-old “Firework” singer was honored at the event, which was hosted at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., with the Colleagues Champion of Children Award.

For the occasion, Katy looked chic in a white top, which tied in the back and featured lace cut-outs on the front. She paired it with a matching skirt and heels.

Keep reading to find out more…

The event also featured an Oscar de la Renta fashion show. We hope that Katy and her parents had a good time!

If you missed it, Katy has generated some huge headlines recently. She teased plans for a new album in a subtle but fashionable way and revealed who she would like to see replace her on American Idol.

Speaking of Idol, she had some thoughts when a contestant covered one of her songs during an episode.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Katy Perry, including the one with her parents, in the gallery…