Apr 23, 2024 at 2:08 pm
By JJ Staff

Katy Perry Reacts to 'American Idol' Contestant Performing Her Song for Top 12 Round

Katy Perry Reacts to 'American Idol' Contestant Performing Her Song for Top 12 Round

The latest episode of American Idol featured the Top 12 contestants performing songs that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including one by judge Katy Perry.

Roman Collins performed Katy‘s song “Roar” during the live episode on Monday night (April 22) and she shared her honest reactions following the performance.

Keep reading to find out more…

“That was amazing and I hope you don’t mind if I try that version out on the next tour,” Katy said. She also revealed that her family was rooting for him!

Unfortunately, Roman was one of two contestants who were eliminated at the end of the night and he didn’t make it into the Top 10.

After the show, Katy, fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest walked the red carpet at a Top 10 celebration event. See photos in the gallery!

Photos: Getty
