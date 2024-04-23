Aaron Carter's Twin Angel Reveals Why She Believes 3 of Her Siblings Suffered Tragic Early Deaths

Aaron Carter‘s twin sister Angel Carter spoke about the tragic death of her siblings.

If you don’t know, three of the Carter children – Leslie Carter, Aaron Carter, and Bobbie Jean Carter – have sadly passed away and each of their deaths involved drugs.

Leslie passed away in 2012 at the young age of 25 from an overdose. In 2022, Aaron tragically passed at the age of 34 from drowning after “inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam [generic Xanax.]” In 2023, Bobbie Jean died at the age of 41 from “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

If you don’t know, the fifth Carter sibling is Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter.

While making an appearance on CBS Mornings on Tuesday (April 23), Angel was asked about their deaths.

“There were five siblings, three are gone through substance abuse, drug abuse, mental health…why do you think this happened in your family and to your family?” Gayle King asked on CBS Mornings.

Angel responded, “There’s certainly a generational dysfunction issue here that comes comes along with it, but as far as growing up, there was a time where we were a really close family. There was a lot of love. But there was a lot of chaos going on at the same time. Just fighting. My parents were just fighting all the time. Just dysfunction in the home. No boundaries. No stability. No one to talk to. It just felt like, if I had an issue going on I really couldn’t have my parents to lean on to.”

She was asked if fame played a factor in the “dysfunction” that occurred, to which Angel responded, “I do. I think it changed everything, honestly. Nick has been in Backstreet Boys since I was four or five years old. So, a really long time. We were a family that had no money. We were from upstate New York. My parents were poor. And they had never seen anything like this before. So, once the money started coming in, it just changed the dynamic because money became the moving force.”

Our continued thoughts are with the Carter family as they mourn Bobbie Jean, Leslie, and Aaron.