Isla Fisher Gets Back to Work on George Clooney Movie After Divorce Announcement

Isla Fisher is back at work following her recent divorce announcement.

The 48-year-old actress was spotted with co-star George Clooney on the set of their Untitled Noah Baumbach Movie on Monday (April 22) in London, England.

Isla and George were spotted filming a scene in the woods alongside Patrick Wilson.

The sighting comes two weeks after Isla and her estranged husband Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they are getting a divorce after nearly 14 years of marriage.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” they said in a joint statement. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”