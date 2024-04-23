Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Prince Louis Beams in Adorable Birthday Photo, Taken &amp; Shared By Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

Kim Kardashian Responds to Internet Rumors on 'Kimmel' - And Most Are Actually True!

Apr 23, 2024 at 2:55 pm
By JJ Staff

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 Cast Shakeup: 3 Stars Exit, 3 Are Returning, & Several New Crew Members Join

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 Cast Shakeup: 3 Stars Exit, 3 Are Returning, & Several New Crew Members Join

We have some info that Bravo fans are going to want to see about Below Deck Mediterranean!

Season 9′s cast will have some familiar faces, but a few will be exiting the show and won’t be setting sail on the Mustique this go around. The new season debuts on Bravo on Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Keep reading for the latest on the cast…

Photos: Bravo
