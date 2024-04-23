Apr 23, 2024 at 2:55 pm
'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 Cast Shakeup: 3 Stars Exit, 3 Are Returning, & Several New Crew Members Join
We have some info that Bravo fans are going to want to see about Below Deck Mediterranean!
Season 9′s cast will have some familiar faces, but a few will be exiting the show and won’t be setting sail on the Mustique this go around. The new season debuts on Bravo on Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Keep reading for the latest on the cast…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Bravo Posted to: Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, Bravo, EG, Extended, Slideshow