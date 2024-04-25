Luke Grimes Reacts to TV Dad Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' Exit

Luke Grimes is opening up about co-star Kevin Costner not returning to Yellowstone.

The 40-year-old actor stars on the Paramount Network series as Kayce Dutton, one of the sons of the 69-year-old actor’s John Dutton.

In a new interview, Luke shared his thoughts on Kevin‘s exit from the show ahead of the second half of season five, which will now be the last season.

“Whatever happened there is unfortunate if it’s changed anything about how the show was going to unfold,” Luke told The Independent. “I know, [Costner] got busy with his movies that were like passion projects.”

“At a certain point, you gotta do what you gotta do, man; you gotta do what you love,” he added.

One of Kevin‘s upcoming projects is the two-part theatrical event Horizon: An American Saga.

