Hayes Costner, Kevin's 15-Year-Old Son, Makes Acting Debut in 'Horizon' Trailer - Watch Now!

Kevin Costner‘s 15-year-old son Hayes Costner is making his acting debut!

Hayes has a role in Kevin‘s upcoming two-part theatrical event Horizon: An American Saga and he’s featured in a pivotal moment of the trailer.

Horizon, which follows the expansion into Western America, marks Kevin‘s return to the director’s chair for the first time in 20 years. Chapter 1 is set to hit theaters on June 28 while Chapter 2 will be released on August 16.

Joining Kevin in the star-studded cast of the movie are Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Luke Wilson and many more.

“Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the movie. He’s 13 years old and the screenplay’s been around longer than that,” Kevin told People.

Kevin shares three kids with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner – Cayden, 16, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13.

“I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me,” he told People about casting his son in the project. “And the same thing for Cayden, same thing for Grace. I’m like any other parent, I’m trying to figure out, like, ‘This is really neat. You should come be with me.’”

Watch the trailer below!

