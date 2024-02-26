Amy Schumer Films 'Kinda Pregnant' in New York After Revealing Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

Amy Schumer is back to work!

The 42-year-old comedian and actress was spotted shooting her upcoming Netflix film Kinda Pregnant on Monday (February 26) on the streets of New York City.

Amy wore a long black dress and occasionally donned a red coat for the chilly weather.

In Kinda Pregnant, Amy plays Lainy, a woman who begins wearing a fake baby bump because she’s jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy.

If you weren’t aware, Amy star recently opened up about her Cushing syndrome diagnosis. The condition is characterized by an over-production of the stress hormone cortisol.

The Trainwreck star’s health update follows social media comments pointing out her “puffier” face, which is a symptom of Cushing syndrome, according to the Mayo Clinic.

