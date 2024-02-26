Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 7:11 pm

Amy Schumer Films 'Kinda Pregnant' in New York After Revealing Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

Amy Schumer is back to work!

The 42-year-old comedian and actress was spotted shooting her upcoming Netflix film Kinda Pregnant on Monday (February 26) on the streets of New York City.

Amy wore a long black dress and occasionally donned a red coat for the chilly weather.

In Kinda Pregnant, Amy plays Lainy, a woman who begins wearing a fake baby bump because she’s jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy.

If you weren’t aware, Amy star recently opened up about her Cushing syndrome diagnosis. The condition is characterized by an over-production of the stress hormone cortisol.

The Trainwreck star’s health update follows social media comments pointing out her “puffier” face, which is a symptom of Cushing syndrome, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Amy Schumer filming Kinda Pregnant in New York…
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc01
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc02
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc03
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc04
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc05
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc06
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc07
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc08
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc09
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc10
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc11
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc12
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc13
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc14
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc15
amy schumer kinda pregant set nyc16

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Amy Schumer