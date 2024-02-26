Minka Kelly & Boyfriend Dan Reynolds Pack on the PDA at LA Galaxy vs Inter-Miami Soccer Match

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are enjoying a fun night out!

The cute couple wrapped their arms around each other as they arrived at the LA Galaxy vs Inter-Miami soccer match on Sunday (February 25) held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Minka, 43, was seen wearing an oversized green jacket over a black top paired with jeans while Dan, 36, sported a white T-shirt with navy plaid pants as they arrived at the game.

During the game, Minka snapped some photos of she and Dan kissing.

It was recently announced that Minka will be starring in a new Netflix series alongside Josh Duhamel! Find out more about the project here.

